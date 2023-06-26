After a career year and now at the age of 33, Erik Karlsson wants a chance to win the Stanley Cup.

The San Jose Sharks defenceman said Sunday he's hoping for a move to a contender after missing the playoffs in each of the past four seasons.

"I've played with too many guys throughout my career that are amazing players and should be winners and should have won that never did," Karlsson told NHL.com. "I don't want to be that guy. I want to win. That's not to say that I'm going to win. I want an opportunity to win. If that opportunity is not in San Jose right now within my timeline, then that's just the unfortunate part of business. That's not to say that I don't like it there or they don't want me there or we don't want this to work. It's just that's just the way it is."

Karlsson is expected to win the Norris Trophy for the third time in career Monday after posting 25 goals and 76 assists over 82 games this season. His 101 points was the 11th best point total in the NHL and first among defenceman, 25 points better than Winnipeg Jets blueliner Josh Morrissey, who ranked second in the category.

It marked the first season Karlsson recorded more than 60 points since 2017-18. Karlsson also won the award for the NHL’s top defenceman in 2012 and 2015 during his time with the Ottawa Senators.

Despite his dominant season, Karlsson could still prove difficult to move on the trade market as he's signed for four more years at an annual cap hit of $11.5 million – the league's fourth-highest salary next season.

The veteran blueliner said Sunday he has been working with Sharks general manager Mike Grier in exploring trade options, adding he's aware of the difficulties moving his contract presents.

"[Grier] has been great," Karlsson said. "We've had great communication ever since he took over. I think he's a very bright guy and I think he's doing the right thing for San Jose. I love it. I wish I was 10 years younger and I could be part of it because I think that's how good they are with the coaching staff and everybody they put in place. But the reality is I'm not at that stage.

"So, we haven't really talked about specifics. I think it's still fairly early in conversations. I think there's a lot of teams that want to do it, not necessarily a lot of teams that can do it. I'm not looking to be greedy. I'm not looking to do what is best for me personally, I want professionally for it to be a good situation.

"That's what I'm going to base my decision on, and I hope that sooner rather than later we can figure out what those options are."

Since being selected 15th overall by the Senators in the 2008 draft, Karlsson has scored 178 goals and 583 assists over 920 career games with Ottawa and San Jose. He also has eight goals and 45 assists over 67 playoff games.