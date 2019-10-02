49m ago
Karlsson (personal matter) to miss opener
San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson is missing Wednesday's season-opener to attend to a personal matter, the team announced on Twitter.
TSN.ca Staff
San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson is missing Wednesday's season-opener to attend to a personal matter, the team announced on Twitter.
The team did not give a specific reason for his absence or suggest when he may be back on the ice.
The Sharks battle the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena to kick off the 2019-20 season. They will then host the Knights in their home-opener on Friday night.