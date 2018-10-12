On Thursday night, TSN produced and aired highlights of the Winnipeg Jets-Nashville Predators game on SportsCentre, SC with Jay and Dan, TSN.ca and TSN's social media accounts.



Due to an error, dated post-game reaction from another broadcaster of Jets defenceman Tyler Myers during last year's playoffs was used.



We apologize to Tyler Myers and the Winnipeg Jets organization for this mistake. Accurate reporting is extremely important to us, as well as the players, teams and fans and we will work to ensure these types of errors do not occur in the future.

