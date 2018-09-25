The Edmonton Eskimos added two veterans to their practice roster Tuesday in defensive back Brandyn Thompson and linebacker Taylor Reed.

Thompson was with the team the past two seasons. He played in 11 games for the Eskimos last year, finishing with 23 tackles, and eight games two seasons ago when he finished with 22 tackles and an interception.

Prior to his time in Edmonton, Thompson spent two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, finishing with seven interceptions over 34 games.

Reed could be joining the team in a special teams role with the Eskimos’ ratio not allowing for another international linebacker to start.

The 27-year-old CFL veteran played last season with the Redblacks, finishing with 94 tackles and four sacks. Reed has also spent time with the Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.