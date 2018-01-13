33m ago
Eskimos come to terms with DB Grymes
TSN.ca Staff
The Edmonton Eskimos have come to an agreement on a contract extension with defensive back Aaron Grymes, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
Grymes has spent his entire four-year CFL career with the Eskimos, taking a year-plus break where he played with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
The 26-year-old had 30 tackles in six games for Edmonton last year. For his career, Grymes has 123 tackles and eight interceptions in 49 regular season games.