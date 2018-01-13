Eskimos come to terms with DB Grymes

The Edmonton Eskimos have come to an agreement on a contract extension with defensive back Aaron Grymes, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Hearing the #Eskimos have come to terms with DB Aaron Grymes on an extension. @CFLonTSN @cfl — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 11, 2018

Grymes has spent his entire four-year CFL career with the Eskimos, taking a year-plus break where he played with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.

The 26-year-old had 30 tackles in six games for Edmonton last year. For his career, Grymes has 123 tackles and eight interceptions in 49 regular season games.