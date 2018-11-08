A day after Jason Maas said that he would be returning as the Edmonton Eskimos coach for 2019 during a radio appearance, the team confirmed the news on Thursday.

Head coach Jason Maas will be returning for the 2019 season. Four coaches from last year's staff will not be not be returning.



The full 2019 coaching staff will be announced when it is finalized.

The team also announced that a number of coaches have been let go. Offensive quality controller Kelly Bates, special teams coordinator Dave Jackson, wide receivers coach DJ McCarthy and defensive quality controller Rob Payne will not return for 2019.

On his Wednesday radio appearance on 630 CHED, Maas also suggested that he is leaning toward not being the offensive coordinator and will likely fill the role from within the coaching staff.

Maas, who voiced desire to return to the club following the end of the season, has been at the helm of the Eskimos since 2016. Prior to his time in Edmonton, Maas served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Ottawa Redblacks

In his playing days, Maas had two separate stints as a quarterback with the Eskimos, one from 2000 to 2005 and the other from 2008 to 2010. He also spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes.

The Esks finished the season at 9-9, failing to make the playoffs, but did pick up a win in the final week of the season over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.