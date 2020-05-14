Westhead: Tough for government to accept CFL funding proposal

Edmonton Eskimos defensive tackle Mark Mackie has retired from the CFL.

Mackie made the decision after being admitted to the Schulich School of Medicine at Western University.

The native of London, Ont., was selected by Edmonton in the eighth round of the 2017 CFL Draft.

In 29 career games, he recorded four defensive tackles, 14 special teams tackles and one quarterback sack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2020.