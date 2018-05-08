The Edmonton Eskimos have extended the deals of head coach Jason Maas and general manager Brock Sunderland, the club announced on Tuesday.

Each man's deal now runs through the 2020 season.

Maas, 42, is heading into his third season at the helm of the Eskimos. A two-time Most Outstanding Player and two-time Grey Cup champion as a player, Maas has amassed a combined 22-14 record over his first two years as a head coach.

After his retirement as a player in 2010, the native of Beaver Dam, WI got into coaching with the Toronto Argonauts as a receivers coach in 2011 and then as its quarterbacks coach from 2012 to 2014, returning to Edmonton in 2015.

Sunderland, 38, came over to the Eskimos last season from the Ottawa Redblacks where he served as an assistant general manager for four seasons. A native of Great Falls, MT, Sunderland first came to the Canadian Football League in 2004 with the Montreal Alouettes where he eventually rose to director of scouting. Prior to joining the Redblacks, Sunderland spent six seasons with the New York Jets in a number of scouting capacities.

The Eskimos open their 2018 training camp on May 19.