The Edmonton Eskimos defence got some reinforcements Tuesday when national linebackers Adam Konar and Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga were taken off the six-game injured list.

Their returns will strengthen a defence that is fifth in the league in both yards allowed (338.9) and points allowed (24.8) per game and will also give the team ratio flexibility.

In a corresponding roster move, national receiver Samuel Giguere was released by the club.

Konar, who started the season as the Eskimos’ starter at weak side linebacker, returns after injuring himself in the team’s season opener. Mulumba-Tshimanga, who replaced Konar at linebacker, returns after missing the past two games with a concussion.

The 24-year-old Konar had 59 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack in 12 games in a breakout 2017 season.

Mulumba-Tshimanga has 22 tackles and two sacks in six games so far this season.