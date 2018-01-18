The Edmonton Eskimos have re-signed national kicker/punter Hugh O’Neill to a contract extension through the 2018 season.

O’Neill spent last season with the Eskimos, his second stint with the team, converting nine of 13 field goal attempts and eight of 10 PATs. The 27-year-old also averaged 45 yards on 73 punts.

The Alberta product has been in the league seven seasons split between the Eskimos, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and BC Lions, and spent time in training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. O’Neill is 47-for-65 in field goals for his career with a 44-yard punting average.