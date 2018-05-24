54m ago
Eskimos release former starting RB White
TSN.ca Staff
John White's time in Edmonton is over. The team announced Sunday they have released the veteran running back after five seasons with the club.
The oft-injured White was effective when on the field for the Eskimos, but only played in two games last year before suffering a torn ACL. White also missed the entire 2015 season with a torn Achilles.
In 41 regular season games for the Eskimos, White had 376 carries for 2,110 yards and 12 touchdowns.