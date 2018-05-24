John White's time in Edmonton is over. The team announced Sunday they have released the veteran running back after five seasons with the club.

The oft-injured White was effective when on the field for the Eskimos, but only played in two games last year before suffering a torn ACL. White also missed the entire 2015 season with a torn Achilles.

In 41 regular season games for the Eskimos, White had 376 carries for 2,110 yards and 12 touchdowns.