2h ago
Eskimos' Walker to miss the next 6-8 weeks
TSN.ca Staff
Stamps still assessing injuries after 'battle' with Eskimos
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Edmonton Eskimos receiver Derel Walker, who sustained a knee injury in the team's Labour Day loss to the Calgary Stampeders, will miss the next six to eight weeks.
The 24-year-old Walker injured his leg after it bent unnaturally as the result of being tackled by Stamps cornerback Tre Roberson on a second-quarter play.
Walker, who is in the midst of his fourth CFL campaign, has 875 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 51 receptions this season.