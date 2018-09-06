Edmonton Eskimos receiver Derel Walker, who sustained a knee injury in the team's Labour Day loss to the Calgary Stampeders, will miss the next six to eight weeks.

INJURY UPDATE: Wide receiver Derel Walker will miss the next six to eight weeks after he sustained a knee injury during Monday's game versus the Calgary Stampeders. pic.twitter.com/rSzGvzvMTo — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) September 6, 2018

The 24-year-old Walker injured his leg after it bent unnaturally as the result of being tackled by Stamps cornerback Tre Roberson on a second-quarter play.

Walker, who is in the midst of his fourth CFL campaign, has 875 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 51 receptions this season.