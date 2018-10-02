Nichols on Bombers' dominant win: 'This is the type of team we can be'

The Edmonton Eskimos believe wide receiver Duke Williams will be ready to go this week against the Saskatchewan Roughriders despite a left shoulder injury.

#Eskimos are expecting Duke Williams (left shoulder) will be healthy enough to play this week vs #Riders. CB Arjen Colquhoun and OL Tommie Draheim will also be available. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) October 2, 2018

Williams was injured during Saturday's matchup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers but head coach Jason Maas announced after the game that the injury wasn't expected to be serious.

He had two catches for 37 yards during their lopsided loss.

For the season, Williams has 70 catches for 1,337 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's stepped up to help fill in for the loss of last season's leading receiver Brandon Zylstra, who is with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings.

Lalji also reports that defensive back Arjen Colquhoun and offensive lineman Tommie Draheim will also be available.

The Eskimos enter Week 17 at 7-7, losers of two in a row.