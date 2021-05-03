ESPN and Marvel are launching the first-ever Marvel-inspired alternate presentation for the Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans game tonight.

The exclusive alternate presentation can be seen at 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt on TSN4, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

The latest development in Marvel and ESPN’s sports content collaboration, the telecast will integrate elements from an original Marvel story and iconic characters including Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Black Widow and Doctor Strange throughout the live game, including 3D virtual characters, custom graphics and animation packages.

After a narrow victory over an invading alien army, the Avengers receive an ominous threat from the enemy who vows to return in greater numbers and force. The Black Panther and Iron Man quickly realize they will need more help and form a plan to expand their ranks to fight this impending threat. Recognizing the superior physical abilities, agility, and tenacity of Earth’s greatest athletes, the Avengers will hold a series of contests where the winners earn the right to train and fight alongside them as Marvel’s Champions! The Avengers will begin their recruitment with the NBA elite and observe the battle between the Warriors and the Pelicans, focusing on three star players from each team...

Golden State Warriors:

- Stephen Curry, three-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA MVP

- Draymond Green, three-time NBA Champion

- Andrew Wiggins, 2014-15 NBA Rookie of the Year

New Orleans Pelicans:

- Zion Williamson, 2019 NBA Draft top pick

- Brandon Ingram, 2019-20 NBA Most Improved Player

- Lonzo Ball, 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Fans will be able to follow along as these athletes are put to the test, gaining Marvel Hero points for their achievements and performance during the game. The player with the most Marvel Hero points on the winning team will be crowned as Marvel’s first Champion following the game.

Scoring system:

- One Marvel Hero Point will be awarded for every point, rebound, assist, steal and block

- One Marvel Hero Point will be deducted for every missed field goal, free throw or turnover

ESPN commentators Ryan Ruocco and Richard Jefferson will provide commentary in a fully customized Marvel-themed studio at ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. campus. Additionally, the special presentation will include commentary and analysis from Marvel expert Angélique Roché.