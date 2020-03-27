ESPN basketball analyst Doris Burke is the latest high-profile person to test positive for COVID-19.

Burke, who is one of the most respected broadcasters in the NBA, revealed she has the coronavirus while on ESPN colleague Adrian Wojnarowski's podcast on Friday and talked about her symptoms, her testing experience and recovery.

Doris Burke joins The Woj Pod to reveal she's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She details her symptoms, her hospital testing experience, recovery and goal of sharing importance of social distancing and other measures underway to combat pandemic. https://t.co/4RAbMO5LPL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2020

Burke says she started getting headaches and feeling extremely fatigued on March 11. On March 14, the 54-year-old went back home to Los Angeles to rest and decided to get tested on St. Patrick's Day after barely being unable to get out of bed for nearly four days.

"I was so tired that if I tried to get out of bed, from Saturday the 14th to Tuesday, March 17, I kid you not I could not be out of bed for five minutes without needing to go back to bed and lay down," she told Wojnarowski.

Burke went to the hospital and got tested for COVID-19 on March 17. She got the positive test results back on Wednesday of this week, but says she is feeling much better and is now symptom free and says she is very grateful for all the health care workers that have been working on the front lines during this pandemic.

"I'm so incredibly thankful to be feeling well," said Burke.

The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11 after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz first tested positive for the virus, soon followed by teammate Donovan Mitchell.