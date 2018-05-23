ESPN and the UFC have agreed to a new five-year deal that will bring the mixed martial arts' entire rights package to the Worldwide Leader in Sports starting in 2019.

The entire package cost $1.5 billion over five years and will consist of 30 UFC Fight Night events per year, including 10 main cards on ESPN's television networks. The other 20 will stream on ESPN+, the company's newly launched streaming service. Walt Disney Co., ESPN's parent company, previously announced ESPN+ and the UFC's five-year, $750 million streaming partnerniship on May 8.

ESPN networks will also air preliminary bouts prior to 12 pay-per-view events in 2019.

Fox Sports has been home to the UFC as the league's exclusive rights partner since 2011, paying $116-$130 million annually for the existing deal that expires in December. According to a Sports Business Journal report, the network was originally interested in staying in business with the UFC, but instead set its sights on the WWE's "SmackDown Live" in a rights deal worth $1 billion over five years.

NBC and Turner Sports were also reportedly interested in the UFC rights, earlier this year, though their interest wasn’t significant because of still-ongoing issues related to the AT&T-Time Warner merger.