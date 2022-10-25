TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament.

The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point.

Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her opponent had none.

Leylah Fernandez of Montreal is scheduled to play American Elizabeth Mandlik later on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.