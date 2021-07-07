After a dominant 4-0 win over Ukraine in their quarter-final match, England are reportedly poised to make just one change to their starting XI against Denmark.

According to The Athletic, Bukayo Saka is expected to replace Jadon Sancho for the semifinal after missing the previous game due to injury.

Saka received UEFA's man of the match award in his first start of the tournament in England's final group round game against the Czech Republic. The 19-year-old then started in the team's Round of 16 match against Germany, being replaced by Jack Grealish in the second half.

Sancho, who will complete his transfer to Manchester United following the tournament, has appeared in two games at Euro 2020.

PROJECTED ENGLAND XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw; Saka, Sterling, Kane