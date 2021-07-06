Will the clock strike midnight for Euro 2020’s Cinderella, Denmark, when they take on an England side that has only grown more fearsome as the tournament has progressed at Wembley on Wednesday (2:45 pm ET/11:45 am PT, TSN 1, 3, 4, 5) with a trip to the final and a date with Italy on the line?

That the Danes would be one of the final four teams standing didn’t appear to be anywhere near the realm of possibility when midfielder Christian Eriksen was lost to a cardiac episode during a Matchday 1 loss to Finland. Rallying around their fallen talisman, Denmark regrouped and refocused and now find themselves in the semi-finals of the Euro for the first time since 1992, the year they won the championship.

"Obviously, for them, it was a big blow not only to lose Christian as a player, but with everything that happened,” England manager Gareth Southgate said of Wednesday’s opponents. “But they've responded amazingly to that and I think, clearly, there's an emotional tidal wave and connection with the fans through what happened – that shared experience – that will be very strong for them."

Denmark is in the semis on the back of a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic that got nervy at times for the Danes.

After first-half goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg, they sat back for most of the second half with Patrik Schick grabbing a 49th-minute goal to pull the Czechs back within one. But that’s as close as they would come to equalizing. A better second half couldn’t make up for the Czechs’ tepid display in the first.

The win for Denmark further cemented the feeling that this could be the team of destiny at Euro 2020.

"Everyone in the camp has a lot of faith in the team,” Dolberg said. “It's outstanding what we've done over the past few weeks, and we must take that with us into the semi-final, that belief that we can do it. Of course, we have to look at England and maybe also adapt a little, but we also need to play to our own strengths."

The one team left that can derail Denmark’s train headed to the final is the Three Lions, the team that Wembley will be firmly behind on Wednesday.

"Wembley Stadium is reserved for important matches and, as you know, there won't be many Danes there for this one,” said Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, who plays his club football in London with Chelsea. “We're going to be very outnumbered, and that's something we'll have to deal with. We're just looking forward to the match, and we're excited, but it's going to be difficult. We have a whole stadium to try to silence."

With Euro 2020’s remaining matches to be held at Wembley, winning the European Championship for the first time is a thought that has been dancing around the heads of English soccer fans for several weeks now. But the performances from Gareth Southgate’s men look to be turning dreams into reality. After defeating Germany for the first time in an international tournament in 55 years during the Round of 16, England booked passage into the semi-finals with an imperious display against Ukraine in Rome. The Three Lions tore apart Ukraine nearly from the first whistle in a comprehensive 4-0 victory to reach the final four for the first time since 1996.

"It would mean everything,” England and Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw said of winning the Euro at home. “I think I can speak on behalf of the whole team – the whole squad – that it would potentially be the best day of our lives and, obviously, that's what we want to push for. We want to get that."

Over history, England has gotten the better of Denmark in their rivalry, posting an all-time record of 12-5-4. But the most recent game is the one that sticks out the most of all past contests. England and Denmark were grouped together in the 2020 UEFA Nations League. After a 0-0 draw in Copenhagen in September, the two teams met in the return fixture in October at Wembley. Behind closed doors, Denmark pulled off a 1-0 win on an Eriksen first-half penalty.

The Danes can beat England at Wembley with no crowd. Can they do it again in front of the loudest one of Euro 2020 so far?

POTENTIAL ENGLAND XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw; Sancho, Sterling, Kane

POTENTIAL DENMARK XI: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjær, Vestergaard; Stryger Larsen, Højbjerg, Delaney, Mæhle; Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard