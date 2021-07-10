How much of an advantage is it for England to play the Euro Final on home soil?

Queen Elizabeth II has praised the “spirit, commitment and pride” of the England soccer team a day before the European Championship final against Italy.

The queen reminisced in a letter to England coach Gareth Southgate about the national team’s only previous outing in the final of a major competition.

The queen says that in 1966 she was “fortunate” to present the World Cup to then-England captain Bobby Moore and “saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.”

The 95-year-old monarch says she wanted to send her and her family’s “good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves.”