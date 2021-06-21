1h ago
France's Dembele (knee) to miss rest of Euro
Ousmane Dembele's Euro 2020 is over. France announced on Monday that the Barcelona forward will miss the rest of the tournament with a knee injury incurred during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hungary.
TSN.ca Staff
"Ousmane Dembele had an X-ray at the Budapest hospital on Sunday night," the French Football Federation said in a statement. "The recovery time is incompatible with him staying in the squad."
Dembele, 24, came on as a second-half substitute for Didier Deschamps' team, but needed to be subbed off after 30 minutes due to the injury.
The 2018 World Cup champions, Les Bleus sit atop Group F on four points after two matches, all but assured of passage to the knockout round. They conclude their group-stage schedule on Wednesday against Portugal in Budapest.
Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is once again available for selection, having returned from paternity leave