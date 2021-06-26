It’s a titanic clash of European heavyweights in Sevilla on Sunday, and one that could easily have been worthy of the Euro 2020 final, when Belgium meets the defending European champions, Portugal, in a match that features superstars from all of the continent’s top leagues.

In fact, the champions of four of Europe’s biggest leagues – Manchester City (Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva), Lille (Renato Sanches and Jose Fonte), Inter (Romelu Lukaku) and Atletico (Yannick Carrasco and Joao Felix) are represented in this match.

But despite all of the star power, Portugal manager Fernando Santos says he sees something else in his opponents – weakness.

Watch the match LIVE on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct at 2:45pm ET/11:45am PT.

"I'm not going to talk about their weaknesses now because I don't want them to know what I’m thinking,” Santos said. "But there are things we can explore. The game against Denmark showed some of their weaknesses."

Before people could accuse of Santos taking his opponents too lightly, he was also quick to offer praise.

"Belgium has a lot of strengths, especially the knowledge they have of each other for having been together for such a long time,” Santos added. “Everything flows naturally. They already know where everyone is without having to think about it."

One way in which the Red Devils undoubtedly have an advantage is in time off. Belgium last played on Monday, wrapping up a perfect group stage with a 2-0 win over Finland, while Portugal were last on the pitch in their final Group F match – a 2-2 draw with France – on Wednesday. Santos hopes the disparity in rest won’t be a factor.

“Resting is very important,” he said. “We will have to mitigate this 48-hour difference. We want to recuperate the players and have them fresh for the next match. I thought for what they played today, they have managed to recharge their mental batteries and right now we have to eliminate the fatigue.”

As for their opponents, Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld says that the Red Devils can’t be too concerned about drawing Portugal this soon into the knockouts because there are no easy matches to be found anywhere.

"Suppose we had to meet Hungary instead and then everyone starts to think 'This is going to be easy,’” the Tottenham Hotspur man said. “That sort of attitude is very difficult to convert into the aggression you need for these kinds of games. We are now going to meet a top team and that forces us to put our best foot forward. I think they are a very difficult team to beat, they have a lot of quality, the team is very compact, they know how to play big games in big tournaments. And they have a lot of experience, as well, so I think we are going to have to be top to beat them.”

The all-time series between the two nations has been mostly even. Portugal holds a slight 6-7-5 edge historically. Belgium and Portugal have no met since a friendly in 2018 held as a World Cup tune-up. The two squads played to a 0-0 draw that June in Brussels.

POTENTIAL BELGIUM XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Thorgan Hazard; Mertens, Lukaku, Eden Hazard

POTENTIAL PORTUGAL XI: Patricio; Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Palhinha, Sanches, Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Jota