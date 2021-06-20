3h ago
Switzerland beats Turkey to keep chances alive
Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice as Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1 in Group A action to keep their chances of advancing to the knockout stage alive.
The Canadian Press
Shaqiri strikes again to restore Switzerland's two-goal lead over Turkey
The victory might be enough to give the team a spot in the round of 16 as one the best third-place teams.
Winger Steven Zuber assisted on all three of Switzerland’s goals. Haris Seferovic scored the first one.
Irfan Can Kahveci scored Turkey’s goal. It was the team’s first goal of the tournament.
Turkey lost all three of its group matches and has been eliminated.