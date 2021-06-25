Heading into their Euro 2020 knockout round clash with Denmark, Connor Roberts knows that very few people outside of Wales will be cheering his team on.

"I think 99 per cent of the world are going to be supporting Denmark,” the Swansea City full-back said. "It's going to be tough but we're a good team, we've got good players and we've got a little bit of momentum with good performances under our belts. They're a really good team and they're going to have a lot of support, but when we cross that white line, we just have to give everything."

After Denmark’s start to the tournament, few expected the Danes to be in the Round of 16. During their Matchday 1 loss to Finland, they lost star midfielder Christian Eriksen to a cardiac episode in what was one of the most frightening scenes at a sporting event in recent memory.

Reeling from the loss of arguably their best player, Denmark fell on Matchday 2 to group winners Belgium and it seemed that the tournament was getting away from them. But with the support of the fans and Eriksen out of hospital and cheering his team on, Denmark fought back with their best match of Euro 2020 with a comprehensive 4-1 defeat of Russia to improbably earn a spot in the knockouts.

For the team, it was mission accomplished.

“The goal before the tournament was to make it out of the group, and we've done that,” forward Kasper Dolberg said. “A great match awaits us in Amsterdam; it will be awesome. [Manager Kasper] Hjulmand feels we have a good chance against Wales ... so we'll see what happens."

Parma forward Andreas Cornelius says that everything that the Denmark team has gone through since the beginning of Euro 2020 has brought them closer together.

"The coaching staff and everybody involved with the team, everybody from the people preparing our kits, to the medical staff, and everyone else – for me, they are part of the group,” Cornelius said. “It makes you put in a little extra for each other. People help where they can if it is needed, even when it is not their job."

Wales’ Euro 2016 campaign took them all the way to the semifinals, where they fell to eventual champions Portugal. Manager Rob Page thinks that this edition of the Dragons is ready to go on a similar run.

“We’re all ambitious,” Page said. “I am as a coach, they are as players. We want to go as far as we can. We know that on our day we can give anybody a good game. We know that on our day we can hurt teams as well.”

For Wales ‘keeper Danny Ward, the date with Denmark is an extra special one. In the opposing net will be Kasper Schmeichel, the man he shares goalkeeping duties with at Leicester City.

“Kasper’s a good goalie and Denmark are a good team,” Ward said. “It’s going to be tough, you have to respect people, but we’ve got to believe in what we want to do.”

Wales has an all-time mark of 4-0-6 against the Danes and the two nations mist recently met in the same group in the 2018 UEFA Nations League. Denmark won both encounters, defeating Wales 2-0 in Aarhus and then 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Cardiff.

But for Ward, the past is the past.

“We fancy ourselves against anyone,” Ward said. “We were getting written off a little bit before the tournament. We have a lot of different players compared to five years ago but we’ve given a good account of ourselves. We’re just enjoying it. That’s all we can do – keep enjoying ourselves and making people back home proud.”

POTENTIAL WALES XI: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; James, Ramsey, Allen, Morrell, Bale; Moore

POTENTIAL DENMARK XI: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Wass, Højbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Braithwaite, Damsgaard; Poulsen