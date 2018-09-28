Europe has pulled off a historic performance at the Ryder Cup.

The home team completed its first shutout in any session since 1989 and its first sweep ever in foursomes.

Just like that, Europe turned a 3-1 deficit after Friday morning fourballs into a 5-3 lead heading to Saturday.

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson pulled off a 3-and-2 win over Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler. Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter romped to a 4-and-2 victory over Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson. Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren blew out Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau 5-and-4. Finally, Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood crushed Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 5-and-4.

How big was this rout?

No match reached the 17th hole.