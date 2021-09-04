TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Defending champion Europe took the early lead at the 2021 Solheim Cup, winning three of the opening four alternate-shot matches on Saturday morning to take a 3 1/2- 1/2 lead over the U.S.

The teams of Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren, Mel Reid and Leona Maguire and Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen all earned 1-up victories. Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall rallied on the 18th to earn the other half point in a format the Europeans have frequently dominated at the biennial event.

There will be four four-ball matches in the afternoon.

The morning matches were tight, with no team leading by more than two holes at any point in idyllic conditions at Inverness.

Europe has long thrived in foursomes. The last time the Americans won the morning session alternate-shot format on the event's first day was in 2009.

Travel limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic left the Europeans with few supporters in a decidedly pro U.S. crowd.

Reid and Maguire, a Solheim Cup rookie, more than held their own against world No. 1 Nelly Korda and older sister Jessica. The Europeans took the lead when the Kordas made a mess of the par-4 fourth. They pushed the advantage to 2-up after the Americans posted a double bogey on the par-4 sixth and closed it out when Maguire calmly rolled in a 3-foot par putt on the 18th.

The loss was the first for Nelly Korda in foursomes and just the second in five foursome matches for Jessica. The Americans managed three birdies — two of which were matched by the Europeans — during the round even with former Masters champion Bubba Watson walking along with their group while serving as a volunteer assistant for U.S. captain Pat Hurst.

Americans Ally Ewing and Megan Khang were 2-up with three to go but let it slip away when Ewing missed 3-footer on 18 that would have won it, forcing the U.S. to settle for a half-point. Brittany Altomare and Lexi Thompson were 2-up with four holes to go only to lose when Altomare's tee shot on the 18th went into a bunker, opening the door for Pedersen and Hull to slip through.

Europe is searching for just its second victory on U.S. soil in the Solheim Cup's 31-year history.

