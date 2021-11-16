Cavs' Mobley (elbow) out two to four weeks

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without the services of rookie Evan Mobley for the next two to four weeks with an elbow sprain, the team announced on Tuesday.

The injury to the 24-year-old forward occurred during Monday night's 98-92 loss to the Boston Celtics. Mobley exited the game in the third quarter and did not return.

The third overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft out of USC, Mobley had appeared in 15 games thus far this season.

Over 33.7 minutes a night, the San Diego native was averaging 14.6 points on .494 shooting, 8.0 boards and 2.5 assists.

The Cavs (9-6) return to action Wednesday night with a visit to the Brooklyn Nets (10-4).