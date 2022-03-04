WINNIPEG — Evan Polei and Greg Meireles had a goal and two assists apiece as the Manitoba Moose routed the Rockford IceHogs 7-2 on Thursday in American Hockey League action.

Mikey Eyssimont had the eventual winner for Manitoba (28-17-3), the minor-league affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Declan Chisholm, Todd Burgess, David Gustafsson and Cole Maier rounded out the attack.

Mikhail Berdin made 25 saves for the win.

Mike Hardman and Garrett Mitchell replied for Rockford (22-21-4), while Collin Delia stopped 39 shots.

The Moose was 2 for 3 on the power play and the IceHogs had no man advantages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.