Ève Gascon made 23 saves to earn her first career Quebec Major Junior Hockey League win, leading the Gatineau Olympiques to a 7-3 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Friday.

Gascon became the third female player to play in the QMJHL, after Manon Rheaume and Charline Labonte, when she started in net for the Olympiques against the Rimouski Oceanic on March 19.

Zachary Dean scored twice for the Olympiques in the victory.