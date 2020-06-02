Everton will be without the services of defender Yerry Mina for several weeks, the club announced on Tuesday, after the Colombia international incurred a partial tear in his left quad during a return to training.

🤕 l Yerry Mina is set to be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a muscle injury.



— Everton (@Everton) June 2, 2020

Mina, 25, is in his second season with the Toffees following a £27 million move from Barcelona after the 2018 World Cup.

Prior to the Premier League break due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Mina had made 27 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice.

Mina becomes the fourth Everton player on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

Last week, the club announced that French winger Jean-Phillippe Gbamin incurred an Achilles injury that will keep him out of action until the fall, while midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin (knee) and striker Cenk Tosun (knee) are also unavailable and out for the remainder of the season.