Paul Pogba opened the scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday by pouncing on his own rebound after goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved the France international's penalty effort, but Toffees manager Marco Silva believes there should have been a spot kick in the first place.

"The game was really balanced and [the penalty call] made [United] comfortable in the match," Silva said to Sky Sports.

Midway through the first half, Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye's tackle on United forward Anthony Martial in the area was adjudged to have been a foul, despite it appearing that the Senegal international made contract with the ball before touching Martial.

Silva says that the France international went to ground too easily in an attempt to win a penalty.

"It looks no penalty, it looks diving, and [Gueye] told me it’s clear that he touched the ball," Silva said.

Martial would add a second for United early in the second half before Gylfi Sigurdsson pulled one back for the Toffees on a penalty in the late going.

Still, Silva laments the penalty awarded to United as what turned the tide in the match.

"It was a difficult sensation for us because you come here to play a strong side, and then one moment like that starts to make it easy for our opponent," Silva said. "It’s not a tough decision for the referee."

Everton returns to Premier League on Saturday when they host Bright & Hove Albion at Goodison Park.