Demarai Gray's trip to Germany appears already at its end.

BBC Sport reports that Everton are close to signing the 25-year-old winger from Bayer Leverkusen.

Gray had only joined the Bundesliga side from Leicester City this past January. He made 10 league appearances for Leverkusen, scoring once.

A product of his hometown Birmingham City academy, Gray made his senior debut in 2013 and played three seasons with the Championship side before moving to the Foxes in 2016 and winning the Premier League in his first season at the King Power.

Internationally, Gray has represented England on a number of youth levels, but does not have a senior cap.

Gray would be manager Rafa Benitez's third signing for the Toffees this week with the club having already signed winger Andros Townsend and goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on free transfers.

Everton is currently en route to the United States where they are scheduled for a series of preseason friendlies.