Everton is attempting to sign England international Theo Walcott from Arsenal on a permanent, manager Sam Allardyce revealed on Friday.

"If that is possible to get over the line, I would be delighted, but obviously there is negotiations that are happening at the moment," Allardyce said. "If that can all be sorted out, which is one of the most difficult things to do, then that would be a great addition in my opinion to come and join us from an attacking point of view."

Signed from Southampton in 2006, the 28-year-old Walcott could be interested in a move for playing time ahead of this summer's World Cup, something that manager Arsene Wenger cannot guarantee.

"No, you just cannot do it, because it is not honest," Wenger said of promising the Stanmore, England native increased playing time. "We will see. We have a good relationship still and I don't want him to be frustrated or to lose an opportunity to go to the World Cup. Theo went to the World Cup in Germany in 2006 and we are now in 2018, and he has not been since [back to the World Cup], for different reasons."

Capped 47 times by England, Walcott has missed out on every major tournament since the 2006 World Cup, save for the 2012 Euro, through omission or injury. Walcott last appeared for England in a November 2016 friendly against Spain.

Walcott has only made five league appearances for Arsenal this season and 14 in all competitions, scoring three times in Europa League.

He has appeared 269 times for Arsenal in the Premier League, the eighth most in club history.