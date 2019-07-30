Everton is looking to complete the signing of Italy international forward Moise Kean from Serie A champions Juventus in a move believed to be in the neighbourhood of £30 million, according to multiple reports. The deal could be completed as soon as later on Tuesday.

Kean, 19, made his senior debut for Juve in 2016 and made 13 league appearances last season, scoring six times.

A native of Vercelli, Kean has been capped three times by the Azzurri senior team, scoring twice earlier this year in EURO 2020 qualifying, becoming Italy's youngest ever goal scorer in a competitive match. Kean had previously represented Italy at a number of youth levels, including as a member of the U-19 side that finished as runners-up at the 2018 UEFA Championship.

If completed, Kean would become Everton's fourth signing of the offseason.

The Toffees have already turned Andre Gomes's loan from Barcelona into a permanent, signed Denmark goalkeeper Jonas Lossl from Huddersfield Town and secured the signing of England international Fabian Delph from Manchester City.