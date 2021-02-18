Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti believes that Manchester City's coronation as the 2020-2021 Premier League champions is inevitable.

After Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola's side, Ancelotti called competing against the side "almost impossible."

"I think so, it is really difficult to say another name," Ancelotti said of City's status as champions in waiting. "It was hard, almost impossible. At the moment they are the best team, they have quality, power, belief. It is very difficult to compete with them."

With the victory, City moved 10 points clear of second-place Manchester United and Leicester, who are third on goal differential. Only 14 matches remain on the season.

Next up for the Toffees is the Merseyside derby and a visit to Liverpool at Anfield. Seventh-place Everton sits three points behind Liverpool, who are in sixth. While Everton is winless in their last 23 matches with Liverpool, Ancelotti says his team is confident heading into Saturday.

"It will be a different game against Liverpool," Ancelotti said. "We are on a good run away and we believe more. Liverpool are a fantastic team, but in football you never know."

Everton's last victory against Liverpool came on Oct. 17, 2010. Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta scored in a 2-0 Premier League victory at Goodison Park.