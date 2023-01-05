After losing four of five Premier League games and now sitting in the bottom three, Everton manager Frank Lampard struck a defiant tone ahead of the Toffees' FA Cup tie with Manchester United on Friday, vowing to fight on.

"I've never and would never seek reassurances," Lampard. "It's my job to focus on the job in hand, day-to-day, game-to-game. I'm not hunting around for any reassurances. I'm a big man working for a great club and I'll keep doing it."

The Toffees were routed 4-1 by Brighton on Tuesday and left the Goodison Park pitch to a chorus of boos from supporters after the final whistle.

The 44-year-old Chelsea legend, now in his second season at the helm of the Toffees, says he can't be concerned with where the team sits in the table in January.

"When you're in and around this area that's the reality," Lampard said. "But if we win the next league game we'll be out of the bottom three probably. It's part of the process. I'm very aware of what I came in to do in this job. I want to be a success at this club. Any challenges that come along, then I'll take them on and actually enjoy them. I come to work to try to improve a bit every day - myself, the team, the squad and everything. I enjoy working for this club, it's a real honour for me. That's why I say I don't need reassurances."

The Toffees are one of six clubs, along with United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, who are original members of the Premier League to have never been relegated.

After the FA Cup date with the Red Devils, the Toffees return to league play on Jan. 14 when they host last-place Southampton.