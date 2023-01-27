Sean Dyche's return to management appears to be at hand.

BBC Sport's Phil McNulty reports the former Burnley boss is expected to be named manager of Everton.

Former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa had been the preferred choice of owner Farhad Moshiri and was in negotiations with the team, but Dyche has now emerged as the favourite for the role.

The team hopes to have their new boss in place by this weekend.

Dyche, 51, would succeed Frank Lampard, who was fired by the Toffees on Monday after less than a year on the job.

A native of Kettering, England, Dyche got his first management job in 2011 with Watford before joining Burnley the following year. He would go on to spend a decade with the Clarets until his sacking last April with the team in the drop zone. Burnley would go on to be relegated.

In 425 matches in charge of the Clarets, Dyche had a mark of 149-118-159. He was able to help the team earn promotion back to the Premier League in 2015 and kept them there for six seasons.

Everton is an original Premier League club and has never been relegated. In the team's nearly 150-year existence, the Toffees have been relegated from the top flight on just two occasions - in 1930 and 1951.

The Toffees currently sit on 15 points and are 19th in the table, two points back of Wolves for the final safe spot. The team is winless in 10 matches across all competitions and has won only one match in their last 14 contests.

The team returns to action on Feb. 4 at home to league leaders Arsenal.