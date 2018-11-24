1h ago
Everton moves up to sixth in EPL after beating Cardiff
The Canadian Press
EPL: Everton 1, Cardiff City 0
LIVERPOOL, England — Everton climbed above Manchester United to sixth place in the Premier League after beating Cardiff 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.
The Welsh visitors made life difficult for the Toffees but Marco Silva's team ultimately deserved the win given to them by Gylfi Sigurdsson's 59th-minute goal, securing a fourth consecutive home success.
Theo Walcott broke into the box on the right and saw his shot saved by Neil Etheridge but the rebound was a tap-in for former Swansea midfielder Sigurdsson.
Silva stuck with the side that drew 0-0 with Chelsea two weeks ago, meaning no place for Kurt Zouma, who was ineligible to face his parent club, while Neil Warnock recalled Harry Arter following suspension.
