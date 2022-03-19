GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored third-period goals to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Saturday.

Malkin broke a 1-1 tie with 7:24 to play. He was stopped on a drive to the net against Scott Wedgewood, but finally corralled the puck and chipped it in for his 11th goal of the season. The Russian center has only played 27 games this season due to injuries.

Playing in front of many Pittsburgh fans in the desert, Crosby picked up a rebound off Jake Guentzel's shot to score with 3:37 left, and added an empty-net goal with 1:50 to play.

Kasperi Kapanen also scored for Pittsburgh. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona.

The Penguins enjoyed a huge shots advantage, outshooting the Coyotes 18-5 in a scoreless first period. Pittsburgh ended up with 48 shots to to 21 for Arizona against Tristan Jarry, who picked up his 31st victory of the season.

Arizona killed off Pittsburgh’s two-man advantage around the second intermission. Barrett Hayton was called for hooking with 59 seconds to play in the second and, with 26 seconds to go, Keller was sent off for tripping. But the Penguins got little going, especially at the beginning of the third period.

Kapanen scored his 10th goal of the season 2:09 into the second period on a pass from Jeff Carter across the slot.

Keller split the defense and scored his 27th with 8:32 left in the second, with the puck trickling past Jarry. Anton Stralman picked up an assist.

Keller extended his scoring streak to eight games, best for Arizona this season. He has six goals and nine assists in that stretch. But Keller left the game in the third period with an undisclosed injury.

SIDELINED

Penguins: F Zach Aston-Reese (illness) and F Brock McGinn (upper body) missed Saturday’s game.

Coyotes: D Jakob Chychrun (lower body) missed his third straight game.

ICE CHIPS

Penguins: Have won eight in a row against Arizona dating to Nov. 7, 2017. ... Pittsburgh is 21-7-4 on the road, best in the NHL.

Coyotes: Their 38 goals in March lead the league.

WHAT’S NEXT

Penguins: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

Coyotes: At San Jose on Sunday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports