Former Toronto Argonauts receiver DeVier Posey is among the cuts at Baltimore Ravens camp as the club finalizes their roster for the coming season.

Posey played two seasons with the Argos but his best came last year when he caught 52 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

He might be best remembered for his performance in last year’s Grey Cup. He caught seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown as the Argos went on to win 27-24 over the Calgary Stampeders.

Posey spent time in the NFL with the Houston Texans from 2012 to 2014, appearing in 26 games.

He is one of many former CFL standouts to appear in NFL camps this summer, including wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (Minnesota Vikings), Jonathon Mincy (Chicago Bears) and linebacker Kenny Ladler (Washington Redskins).

The 28-year-old played collegiately at Ohio State and is a native of Cincinnati.