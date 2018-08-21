Former Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito was arrested on Monday at a funeral home, following the death of his father over the weekend, the Scottsdale (AZ) Police Department confirms.

Incognito, 35 was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and threats and remains in custody, reports Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

A source tells Florio that Incognito was “acting erratically and making the employees feel incredibly uncomfortable” and indicated that he had weapons in his vehicle. Police did find and recover weapons from his truck.

Incognito, who grew up in nearby Glendale, AZ, was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold in May after an incident at a Boca Raton, FL fitness centre. Incognito was said to be in an "altered, paranoid" state and "believed ordinary citizens were government officials that were tracking and recording him." The hold was in place for 72 hours.

A third-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams out of Nebraska, Incognito played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Rams, Bills and Miami Dolphins. He was suspended for three months by the NFL and sat out the entirety of the 2014 season for his part in the Jonathan Martin bullying scandal.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Incognito announced his retirement in April and then quickly unretired and asked for his release from the Bills, which he received in May.

As of early June, Incognito said he planned to pursue an NFL comeback.