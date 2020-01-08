New York Knicks Canadian rookie RJ Barrett drew high praise from his former coach David Fizdale on Wednesday.

Fizdale, who was fired by the Knicks last month, told ESPN's Golic and Wingo that he believes Barrett will have no trouble handling the pressure of playing for the Knicks.

"I really think he was built for New York City." Fizdale said. "He is not easily rattled. His work ethic is second to none."

Barrett, 19, is averaging 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season after being selected third overall by the Knicks in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Fizdale was fired by the Knicks on Dec. 6 after a 4-18 start to the season, his second with the team. The 45-year-old said Wednesday he has "no ill feelings" towards the team.

"That's the business we've chosen," Fizdale said. "I respect those guys greatly. I miss the hell out of them. ... I obviously learned a ton from it and I was just really grateful to have that opportunity to say I was the head coach of the Knicks."

He added that the pressure to get the team back to winning ways was the most difficult part of coaching in the Big Apple.

"It is a team that has struggled for a long time and I think fans really want to get that thing going as soon as possible," Fizdale said. "It's unique from that standpoint. There's other places you can take your time a little more and build more slowly."

The Knicks, who sit 13th in the Eastern Conference, have a 6-9 record since Mike Miller took over head coaching duties last month.