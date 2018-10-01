Scott Hartnell is hanging up his skates.

The 17-year NHL veteran announced his retirement on Twitter at the age of 36. He played in 62 games last season with the Nashville Predators, posting 13 goals and 24 points. He suited up for four playoff games with the team, failing to record a point.

"Every kid from a small town across Canada dreams of playing a game in the NHL... I was fortunate enough to play in 1,249," Hartnell wrote.

Hartnell scored 327 goals and recorded 707 points over his NHL career and racked up 1,809 penalty minutes.

He was drafted sixth overall in the 2000 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut that fall. The Regina, SASK. native spent five seasons with the Predators before joining the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hartnell was named to his only All-Star game with the Flyers in 2012. He joined the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2014 and spent three seasons in Ohio before returning to the Predators last summer.

He told the Tennessean in June he was ready to accept retirement if he failed to get an NHL offer that suited him.

"There’s no secret I’m at the twilight of my career," Hartnell said. "If my career was over this past season, I’ve got so much to look forward to. I’ve got no complaints [about] the way my career has [gone]."

"...If there’s a call in July and it’s the right opportunity and the right fit for me and my family, I think we’ll take that if I am comfortable with the role I want to play," Hartnell said. "But if it doesn’t come to that and it doesn’t turn into anything, I’m ready to move on, too. I have lots to look [forward to] here in my after-hockey-playing years.”