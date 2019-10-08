Midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has called time on his legendary career.

The World Cup-winning Germany international made the announcement on Tuesday, two days after the conclusion of the Chicago Fire's Major League Soccer campaign.

A native of Kolbermoor, Schweinsteiger's senior career spanned 18 seasons and was laden with silverware.

Nun ist die Zeit gekommen: ich danke Euch und meinen Mannschaften @FCBayern, @ManUtd, @ChicagoFire und @DFB_Team. Natürlich danke ich auch meiner Frau @AnaIvanovic und meiner Familie für Ihre Unterstützung. pic.twitter.com/SrCdP8m6ia — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 8, 2019

"Saying goodbye as an active player makes me feel a little nostalgic, but I am also looking forward to the exciting challenges that await me soon," the 35-year-old Schweinsteiger said in a social media post. "I will remain faithful to football. Many, many thanks for the time we spent together, I will always have a place for you in my heart!"

A product of the Bayern Munich academy, Schweinsteiger made his senior debut with Bayern Munich II in 2001 and joined the Bundesliga club the following year. In 500 appearances over 13 seasons with Bayern, Schweinsteiger scored 68 times and won eight Bundesliga titles, seven DFB-Pokals, the German League Cup and the 2013 Champions League titles.

In 2015, Schweinsteiger joined Manchester United and spent 18 injury-spotted months with the club. He would make only 35 appearances over two seasons at Old Trafford, scoring twice. He was a member of United's 2016 FA Cup-winning side.

Schweinsteiger would jump to MLS in the spring of 2017 and spend three seasons with the Fire, transitioning into a central defender role. He was twice named an MLS All-Star.

Internationally, Schweinsteiger was capped 121 times by Die Mannschaft, the fourth-most appearances by any player.

He competed in four EUROs and three World Cups, helping Germany capture World Cup 2014 in Brazil in his final tournament appearance. Schweinsteiger announced his international retirement at the conclusion of EURO 2016.