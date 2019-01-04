The BC Lions have released placekicker and punter Ty Long and he is expected to sign a futures deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, reports TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Long was eligible to become a free agent in February.

Long made 43 of 46 field goals last season including going seven-for-seven on attempts of 50 yards or more.

“We thank Ty for his time as Lion and we wish him the best of luck with this well-deserved NFL opportunity,” said general manager Ed Hervey in a statement.