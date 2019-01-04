The BC Lions have released placekicker and punter Ty Long in order for him to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, reports TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Long was eligible to become a free agent in February.

Long made 43 of 46 field goals last season including going seven-for-seven on attempts of 50 yards or more.

“We thank Ty for his time as Lion and we wish him the best of luck with this well-deserved NFL opportunity,” said general manager Ed Hervey in a statement.