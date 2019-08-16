Former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz is continuing to make progress as he recovers from a right shoulder injury, Orlando Magic president Jeff Weltman told Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel.

However, Weltman said there is no specific timetable for when he could make a return to game-action.

“I’m not going to put a timetable on it, as we haven’t before, but he continues to work hard and make progress, and he’s in a good place working with the coaches and rehab guys,” Weltman told Parry.

Fultz, 21, has battled Thoracic Outlet Syndrome for the first two seasons of his career and was limited to just 19 games last season and 14 the year before. His last game came on Nov. 19 against the Phoenix Suns.

The injury has caused Fultz's shooting form to appear different than his college days, but videos emerging on social media recently show his form closer to what it was in his time at Washington.

“He’s a tremendously talented guy and he’s a hard worker and he’s a team-first guy and he’s got intelligence and he’s got awareness. He’s got everything that it takes to be a great player in this league,” Weltman said.

The Philadelphia 76ers traded Fultz to the Magic in exchange for Jonathon Simmons a 2019 first-round draft pick and a 2019 second-round draft pick.

Through two seasons, Fultz is averaging 7.7 points per game and 3.4 assists.