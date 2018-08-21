Victor Cruz has called it a career.

A Super Bowl winner with the New York Giants in 2011, the 31-year-old wide receiver will now join ESPN's NFL coverage.

"I'm excited to close down and open a new chapter and join the media world at ESPN," Cruz said in a video for The Uninterrupted. "I'm excited for the future, I'm excited for the next chapter, I'm excited for you all to be a part of this with me, and here we go."

Undrafted out of Massachusetts, Cruz signed with the Giants in 2010 and appeared in three games during his rookie season.

The Paterson, NJ native broke out in his sophomore campaign, recording 82 receptions for 1,532 yards and nine touchdowns as an integral part of the Giants team that took down the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

Injuries began slowing Cruz during the 2014 season, tearing his patellar tendon in a Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He would miss the rest of that season and the entirety of the 2015 season with a calf ailment.

He returned in 2016, playing in 15 games and recording 39 catches for 586 yards and a touchdown.

He was released in early 2017 by the Giants and caught on with the Chicago Bears, but was released just before the 2017 season.

"My journey hasn't been the easiest," Cruz said in the video. "It definitely had its ups and downs, and some rough patches. This last chapter of my life was a great one."

The Giants released a video on social media to commemorate Cruz's career and congratulate him on retirement.