1h ago
Ex-Raptor Butler and wife die in car crash
TSN.ca Staff
Remembering the late Rasual Butler
Former Toronto Raptor Rasual Butler and his wife Leah LaBelle died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle car crash, the Los Angeles County coroner's has confirmed.
The couple's Range Rover was traveling at high rate of speed on a Los Angeles street when the vehicle lost control, hit multiple parking meters, slammed into a wall, overturned and ended up in a parking lot, authorities said.
Both Butler, 38, and his wife were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Los Angeles Police.
The Raptors and the NBA community have taken to Twitter to pay their respects to the couple:
Butler, the 53rd overall pick of the 2002 draft, appeared in 34 games for the Raptors during the 2011-12 season under head coach Dwane Casey.
He also played with the Miami Heat, New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, and San Antonio Spurs over 13 NBA seasons.
"I just saw him this summer in LA," Casey told TSN on Wednesday. "We talked at length about him getting into coaching. He was a veteran leader for us when we were getting started. That is why he stayed in the league so long.
"He left us way too soon."