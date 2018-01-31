Former Toronto Raptor Rasual Butler and his wife Leah LaBelle died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle car crash, the Los Angeles County coroner's has confirmed.

The couple's Range Rover was traveling at high rate of speed on a Los Angeles street when the vehicle lost control, hit multiple parking meters, slammed into a wall, overturned and ended up in a parking lot, authorities said.

Both Butler, 38, and his wife were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Los Angeles Police.

The Raptors and the NBA community have taken to Twitter to pay their respects to the couple:

We are deeply saddened at the passing of former Toronto Raptor Rasual Butler. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/zoEzcVBHaW — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 31, 2018

This one hurts. Lost a good dude. Learn a lot from a humble individual. Rest easy to you and your wife! #RasualButler — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) January 31, 2018

I remember I called you when you got drafted on draft night and I was at a camp and I wanted to… https://t.co/RafCsoYhmH — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) January 31, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed. pic.twitter.com/djezmpHd5h — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 31, 2018

Come on man. Damn. The world just lost a great dude. RIP Rasual “Bop” Butler! https://t.co/tufRq2H3AI — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 31, 2018

Butler, the 53rd overall pick of the 2002 draft, appeared in 34 games for the Raptors during the 2011-12 season under head coach Dwane Casey.

He also played with the Miami Heat, New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, and San Antonio Spurs over 13 NBA seasons.

"I just saw him this summer in LA," Casey told TSN on Wednesday. "We talked at length about him getting into coaching. He was a veteran leader for us when we were getting started. That is why he stayed in the league so long.

"He left us way too soon."