Former San Jose Sharks defenceman Paul Martin announced his retirement on Wednesday after 14 NHL seasons.

The 37-year-old had the final season of his contract bought out by the Sharks in June and failed to find a landing spot for this season. He told The Athletic he was unwilling to accept a professional tryout offer for training camp and did not want to continue his playing career in Europe.

“(Agent Ben Hankinson), he’s always working and doing his job, but I think he knew I was already at a place where I thought I was going to be done,” Martin said. “At the end of the summer, I was pretty OK mentally. It’s still different, especially once the season starts, you know? You’re kind of like, Am I supposed to be out there? What am I supposed to be doing? I can still do that.

“After all, this is the game I love, what I’ve done forever, and I just enjoyed the guys and have so many great memories, so it’s hard to put into words how I feel. I do think a lot about it, the way that it went, last year being up and down and injured, the bittersweetness of losing to Pittsburgh, my former team, in the Stanley Cup. You say you don’t care, but that was tough.

“You want to finish out the way you want to finish out. But … I’m OK. It’s been kind of nice spending more time with family and with friends.”

A native of Minneapolis, Martin appeared in only 14 games for the Sharks last season, having been assigned to their American Hockey League-affiliate San Jose Barracuda for 18 games.

Martin appeared in 870 career NHL games over 14 NHL seasons with the New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins and Sharks. He reached the playoffs in every season of his career, but failed to win the Stanley Cup. He reached the Cup Final with the Sharks in 2016, averaging just over 22 minutes of ice time per game during the run.

He entered the league as a second-round draft pick of the Devils in the 2000 NHL Draft and scored 50 goals with 270 assists over this career.